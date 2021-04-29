Bi-District
Class 5A
Friday
- Victoria West vs. Mission Veterans Memorial, Robstown, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday
- Fredericksburg 5, Cuero 1
- Wharton 22, Scarborough 0
- Boerne 16, Gonzales 0
- El Campo 17, Houston North Forest 0
Friday
- Calhoun vs. West Columbia, Calhoun, 6:30 p.m.
- Calhoun vs. Fredericksburg, Somerset 5 p.m.
Saturday
- Calhoun vs. West Columbia, West Columbia, 1 p.m.
Class 3A
Thursday
- Llano 18, Nixon-Smiley 1
- Industrial 6 Poth 5
- Hallettsville 23, Lytle 0
Saturday
- Yoakum vs. Cotulla, Floresville, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Thursday
- Weimar 19, Falls City 1
- Weimar 14, Falls City 0
- Shiner 14 Port Aransas 0
- Schulenburg 13, Refugio 0
- Ganado 12, Yorktown 2
Saturday
- Schulenburg vs. Refugio, Refugio, noon
- Shiner vs. Port Aransas, Beeville, 1 p.m.
Class 1A
- Moulton, bye
TAPPS 5A
Thursday
- CC Incarnate Word, Ingleside 11, St. Joseph 1
TAPPS 2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart, bye
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.