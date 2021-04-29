Softball logo
Bi-District

Class 5A

Friday

  • Victoria West vs. Mission Veterans Memorial, Robstown, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Thursday

  • Fredericksburg 5, Cuero 1
  • Wharton 22, Scarborough 0
  • Boerne 16, Gonzales 0
  • El Campo 17, Houston North Forest 0

Friday

  • Calhoun vs. West Columbia, Calhoun, 6:30 p.m.
  • Calhoun vs. Fredericksburg, Somerset 5 p.m.

Saturday

  • Calhoun vs. West Columbia, West Columbia, 1 p.m.

Class 3A

Thursday

  • Llano 18, Nixon-Smiley 1
  • Industrial 6 Poth 5
  • Hallettsville 23, Lytle 0

Saturday

  • Yoakum vs. Cotulla, Floresville, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Thursday

  • Weimar 19, Falls City 1
  • Weimar 14, Falls City 0
  • Shiner 14 Port Aransas 0
  • Schulenburg 13, Refugio 0
  • Ganado 12, Yorktown 2

Saturday

  • Schulenburg vs. Refugio, Refugio, noon
  • Shiner vs. Port Aransas, Beeville, 1 p.m.

Class 1A

  • Moulton, bye

TAPPS 5A

Thursday

  • CC Incarnate Word, Ingleside 11, St. Joseph 1

TAPPS 2A

Hallettsville Sacred Heart, bye

