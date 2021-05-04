Area
Class 5A
Friday
- Victoria West vs. Mercedes, 5 p.m., Robstown
Saturday
- Victoria West vs. Mercedes, 1 p.m., Robstown
- Victoria West vs. Mercedes, after Game 2, Robstown, if necessary
Class 4A
Friday
- Calhoun vs. Fredericksburg, 5 p.m., Jourdanton
- El Campo vs. Huffman Hargrave, 6 p.m., Tomball Memorial
- Wharton vs. Liberty, 6 p.m., Shadow Creek
Saturday
- El Campo vs. Huffman Hargrave, 11 a.m., Tomball Memorial
- El Campo vs. Huffman Hargrave, 1 p.m., Tomball Memorial, if necessary
- Calhoun vs. Fredericksburg, 1 p.m., Jourdanton
- Calhoun vs. Fredericksburg, after Game 2, Jourdanton, if necessary
- Wharton vs. Liberty, 2 p.m., Shadow Creek
- Wharton vs. Liberty, 4 p.m., Shadow Creek, if necessary
Class 3A
Friday
- Hallettsville vs. Blanco, 4 p.m., Mason
- Industrial vs. Marion, 7 p.m., Weimar, one-game playoff
Saturday
- Hallettsville vs. Blanco, noon, Mason
- Hallettsville vs. Blanco, after Game 2, Mason, if necessary
Class 2A
Thursday
- Weimar vs. Sabinal, 4:30 p.m., Wimberley
- Weimar vs. Sabinal, after Game 1, Wimberley
Friday
- Weimar vs. Sabinal, 8:30 p.m., Wimberley, if necessary
Saturday
- Ganado vs. Charlotte, 10 a.m., Cuero
- Ganado vs. Charlotte, after Game 1, Cuero
- Shiner vs. Riviera, 11 a.m., Kenedy
- Shiner vs. Riviera, after Game 1, Kenedy
- Schulenburg vs. Three Rivers, 5 p.m., Kenedy
- Schulenburg vs. Three Rivers, after Game 1, Kenedy
Monday
- Shiner vs. Riviera, 6 p.m., Kenedy, if necessary
- Schulenburg vs. Three Rivers, 7 p.m., Kenedy, if necessary
- Ganado vs. Charlotte, TBA, TBA, if necessary
Class 1A
Saturday
- Moulton vs. D'Hanis, TBA
TAPPS Division IV
Tuesday
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart vs. Baytown Christian, 5:30
- Shiner St. Paul vs. Lutheran North, 6 p.m., Sealy
