Area

Class 5A

Friday

  • Victoria West vs. Mercedes, 5 p.m., Robstown

Saturday

  • Victoria West vs. Mercedes, 1 p.m., Robstown
  • Victoria West vs. Mercedes, after Game 2, Robstown, if necessary

Class 4A

Friday

  • Calhoun vs. Fredericksburg, 5 p.m., Jourdanton
  • El Campo vs. Huffman Hargrave, 6 p.m., Tomball Memorial
  • Wharton vs. Liberty, 6 p.m., Shadow Creek

Saturday

  • El Campo vs. Huffman Hargrave, 11 a.m., Tomball Memorial
  • El Campo vs. Huffman Hargrave, 1 p.m., Tomball Memorial, if necessary
  • Calhoun vs. Fredericksburg, 1 p.m., Jourdanton
  • Calhoun vs. Fredericksburg, after Game 2, Jourdanton, if necessary
  • Wharton vs. Liberty, 2 p.m., Shadow Creek
  • Wharton vs. Liberty, 4 p.m., Shadow Creek, if necessary

Class 3A

Friday

  • Hallettsville vs. Blanco, 4 p.m., Mason
  • Industrial vs. Marion, 7 p.m., Weimar, one-game playoff

Saturday

  • Hallettsville vs. Blanco, noon, Mason
  • Hallettsville vs. Blanco, after Game 2, Mason, if necessary

Class 2A

Thursday

  • Weimar vs. Sabinal, 4:30 p.m., Wimberley
  • Weimar vs. Sabinal, after Game 1, Wimberley

Friday

  • Weimar vs. Sabinal, 8:30 p.m., Wimberley, if necessary

Saturday

  • Ganado vs. Charlotte, 10 a.m., Cuero
  • Ganado vs. Charlotte, after Game 1, Cuero
  • Shiner vs. Riviera, 11 a.m., Kenedy
  • Shiner vs. Riviera, after Game 1, Kenedy
  • Schulenburg vs. Three Rivers, 5 p.m., Kenedy
  • Schulenburg vs. Three Rivers, after Game 1, Kenedy

Monday

  • Shiner vs. Riviera, 6 p.m., Kenedy, if necessary
  • Schulenburg vs. Three Rivers, 7 p.m., Kenedy, if necessary
  • Ganado vs. Charlotte, TBA, TBA, if necessary

Class 1A

Saturday

  • Moulton vs. D'Hanis, TBA

TAPPS Division IV

Tuesday

  • Hallettsville Sacred Heart vs. Baytown Christian, 5:30
  • Shiner St. Paul vs. Lutheran North, 6 p.m., Sealy

