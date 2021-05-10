Regional Quarterfinals
Class 5A
Friday
- Victoria West vs. Sharyland Pioneer, 6:30 p.m., San Diego
Saturday
- Victoria West vs. Sharyland Pioneer, 1 p.m., San Diego
- Victoria West vs. Sharyland Pioneer, after Game 2, if necessary
Class 3A
Thursday
- Industrial at Hallettsville, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Hallettsville at Industrial, 6 p.m.
Saturday
- Industrial vs. Hallettsville, 10 a.m., Victoria Youth Sports Complex, if necessary
Class 2A
Wednesday
- Shiner vs. Ganado, 6 p.m., Altair Rice Consolidated
Thursday
- Weimar vs. Three Rivers, 6 p.m., Marion
Friday
- Shiner vs. Ganado, 6 p.m., Altair Rice Consolidated
- Weimar vs. Three Rivers, 6 p.m., Marion
Saturday
- Shiner vs. Ganado, noon, Altair Rice Consolidated, if needed
- Weimar vs. Three Rivers, 1 p.m., Marion, if needed
TAPPS Division IV Semifinal
Wednesday
Hallettsville Sacred Heart vs. San Marcos Hill Country Christian, 5 p.m., Waco ISD Field
