Class 5A
Friday
- Victoria West vs. Mission Veterans Memorial, Robstown, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Thursday
- Wharton vs. Houston Scarborough, El Campo Legacy Fields, 5 p.m.
- El Campo vs. Houston North Forest, El Campo Legacy Fields, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Thursday
- Industrial vs. Poth, Flatonia, 7 p.m.
Saturday
- Yoakum vs. Cotulla, Floresville, 6 p.m.
Thursday
- Hallettsville vs. Lytle, Kenedy, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Thursday
- Weimar vs. Falls City, Cuero, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Class 1A
Bye
Moulton
TAPPS 5A
Thursday
- St. Joseph vs. CC Incarnate Word, Ingleside, 6 p.m.
