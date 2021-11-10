Regional Semifinals
Class 3A
- Goliad vs. Hallettsville, 3 p.m., Friday, Blossom Athletic Center
Class 2A
- Schulenburg vs. TBA, 4 p.m., Friday, Brenham
TAPPS Class 5A regional
- St. Joseph vs. Fort Bend Christian, 3 p.m., Saturday, Bay City
TAPPS Class 2A regional
- Shiner St. Paul vs. Bulverde Bracken Christian, 6 p.m., Friday, Texas Lutheran
- Sacred Heart vs. Bryan St. Joseph, 1 p.m., Saturday, Giddings
