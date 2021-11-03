Area
Class 5A
Victoria West vs. Sharyland Pioneer, Friday, 6 p.m., San Diego
Class 4A
- Calhoun vs. Fredericksburg, Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Floresville
- El Campo vs. Bridge City, 7 p.m., Thursday, Pasadena Dobie
Class 3A
- Industrial vs. Blanco, 6:15 p.m., Friday, Seguin
- Hallettsville vs. Randolph, 6 p.m., Thursday, Stockdale
- Goliad vs. Brownsville Frontier, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Santa Gertrudis Academy
Class 2A
- Flatonia vs. Thrall, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Cedar Creek
- Shiner vs. Thorndale, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Giddings
- Schulenburg vs. Holland, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Caldwell
- Falls City vs. Johnson, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Seguin
- Weimar vs. Burton, 8 p.m., Thursday, Flatonia
Class 1A
- Runge vs. Fayetteville, Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Hallettsville
TAPPS Class 5A bi-district
- St. Joseph, bye
TAPPS Class 2A bi-district
- Sacred Heart vs. Bryan Allen Academy, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Hallettsville
- Shiner St. Paul vs. Marble Falls Faith Academy, noon, Saturday, St. Paul
