Thursday
Class 2A
Regional Final
Schulenburg vs. Thrall, 7 p.m. at Caldwell
Friday
Class 3A
Regional Final
Goliad vs. Poth, 7 p.m. at Cuero
TAPPS Class 2A
Faith Academy vs. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m. at Bloomington
Saturday
TAPPS Class 5A
Regional
St. Joseph vs. Lutheran South, TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.