Bi-District
Class 5A
- Victoria West vs. Laredo Martin, 5 p.m., Tuesday, Kingsville High
Class 4A
- El Campo vs. Houston Worthing, 6 p.m., Monday, El Campo
- Calhoun vs. Stafford, 6:30 p.m., Monday, Bay City
- Cuero vs. Wimberley, 7 p.m., Monday, Texas Lutheran
Class 3A
- Hallettsville vs. Jourdanton, 6 p.m., Monday, Kenedy
- Yoakum vs. Poth, 6 p.m., Monday, Cuero JH
- Goliad vs. Santa Gertrudis, 7:30 p.m., Monday, Calallen
- Industrial vs. Natalia, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Karnes City
- Nixon-Smiley vs. Ingram Moore, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Devine
Class 2A
- Flatonia vs. Refugio or Bloomington, 7 p.m., Monday, Victoria East
- Schulenburg vs. Woodsboro, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Edna
- Falls City vs. Santa Maria, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Alice
- Yorktown vs. Shiner, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Victoria West
- Weimar vs. Refugio or Bloomington, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Victoria East
Class 1A
- Runge vs. Waelder, 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nixon-Smiley
- Austwell-Tivoli vs. TBD
- Nordheim vs. TBD
TAPPS Class 5A
- St. Joseph, bye
TAPPS Class 2A
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart, TBD
- Shiner St. Paul, TBD
