Bi-District

Class 5A

  • Victoria West vs. Laredo Martin, 5 p.m., Tuesday, Kingsville High

Class 4A

  • El Campo vs. Houston Worthing, 6 p.m., Monday, El Campo
  • Calhoun vs. Stafford, 6:30 p.m., Monday, Bay City
  • Cuero vs. Wimberley, 7 p.m., Monday, Texas Lutheran

Class 3A

  • Hallettsville vs. Jourdanton, 6 p.m., Monday, Kenedy
  • Yoakum vs. Poth, 6 p.m., Monday, Cuero JH
  • Goliad vs. Santa Gertrudis, 7:30 p.m., Monday, Calallen
  • Industrial vs. Natalia, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Karnes City
  • Nixon-Smiley vs. Ingram Moore, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Devine

Class 2A

  • Flatonia vs. Refugio or Bloomington, 7 p.m., Monday, Victoria East
  • Schulenburg vs. Woodsboro, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Edna
  • Falls City vs. Santa Maria, 6 p.m., Tuesday, Alice
  • Yorktown vs. Shiner, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Victoria West
  • Weimar vs. Refugio or Bloomington, 7 p.m., Tuesday, Victoria East

Class 1A

  • Runge vs. Waelder, 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nixon-Smiley
  • Austwell-Tivoli vs. TBD
  • Nordheim vs. TBD

TAPPS Class 5A

  • St. Joseph, bye

TAPPS Class 2A

  • Hallettsville Sacred Heart, TBD
  • Shiner St. Paul, TBD

