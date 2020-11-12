Goliad vs. Industrial
Goliad’s Karleigh Hill bumps the ball during the game against Industrial on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at the Goliad Events Center.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

Thursday

Class 2A

Regional Final

Thrall 3, Schulenburg 2

Thrall 25 23 25 18 15

Schulenburg 22 25 17 25 8

Friday

Class 3A

Regional Final

Goliad vs. Poth, 7 p.m. at Cuero

TAPPS Class 5A

St. Joseph at Lutheran South Academy, 1 p.m

TAPPS Class 2A

Faith Academy vs. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 5:30 p.m. at Bloomington

