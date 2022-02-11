CUERO — Cuero did not get the result it wanted against Pleasanton, but captured a glimpse of what is possible.
The Gobbers led the No. 22 Eagles midway through the fourth quarter before falling victim to a slew of turnovers in a 72-66 District 28-4A loss Friday night at the Cuero gym.
“That right there shows that we can play with any team in our district,” said junior Dayson Varela. “We’ve just got to eliminate the turnovers.”
The Gobblers (12-7) dropped to 2-5 in district and will play Gonzales on Tuesday with the third and fourth seeds in the playoffs at stake.
“I couldn’t be happier with our kids with the way they competed,” said Cuero coach Michael Blank. “When it’s all said and done at this juncture in the season, you have to be extremely polished in game’s like that. I would say on average that Pleasanton has probably 25 or 30 more practices and they’ve got at least 12 more games than we do. For us to take them to the wire – and I’m not using that as an excuse at all – I just know at that juncture of the game you want to be polished.”
After AJ Arroyo made a 3-pointer to start the game, Cuero did not make another field goal until 5:18 left in the second quarter.
The Eagles (25-6, 7-0) led by as many as 17 points, but the Gobblers were able to stay in the game by converting 15 of 20 free-throw attempts.
“We cannot go down big like that,” said Varela, who had a game-high 23 points. “We can play with any other team, we just have to come out better. We can’t miss a lot of layups and we have to eliminate the turnovers.”
Cuero closed out the third quarter with a 9-0 run to pull within 49-46. The Gobblers used an 8-0 run with five points by Varela – including three free throws, two as the result of a technical foul – and a 3-pointer by William Carbonera to take a 59-56 lead with 4:31 left in the fourth quarter.
But Pleasanton tied the game on a 3-pointer by Jake Casias, who had 22 points, and the Eagles scored eight straight points to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
The Gobblers hurt themselves with a number of turnovers in the final minute.
“The inexperience definitely showed,” Blank said. “The game got really big. I thought we should have got Varrela involved a whole lot earlier. We had some opportunities to hit him in the corner to really get going. When he gets going, we’re really hard to beat.”
Arroyo had 13 points and Exavier Durham added 10 before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
“I still think we haven’t played our best ball yet,” Blank said. “So there’s still a huge light at the end of the tunnel and we’ve got a few games to try and figure it out.”
District 28-4A
Pleasanton 72, Cuero 66
POINTS: (P) RJ Marquez 16, Jake Casias 22, Robert Smith 7, Layne Dowdy 11, J.D. Guerra 4, Jayce Kranskopf 4, Juan Lopez 5, Saul Yanez 1, Riley Mills 2. (C) Exavier Durham 10, Daylon Gibbs 4, Dayson Varela 23, Christian Holmes 7, AJ Arroyo 13, Brandt Patek 6, William Carbonera 3.
Halftime: Pleasanton 40-30. 3-pointers: Casias 4, Marquez 2, Lopez, Smith, Varela 2, Arroyo, Carbonera. Records: Pleasanton 25-6, 7-0; Cuero 12-7, 2-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.