Jose Aguilar wasn’t sure if he would play football this season.
Coming off rotator cuff surgery, the Victoria West wide receiver contemplated what to do with his senior year.
“I really didn’t think I was going to play, but my teammates had my back and had faith in me,” Aguilar said. “Coming back and starting on the offensive side of the ball, it’s been so important to me. I just want to keep this going and go as far as we can. It’s our senior year and I’m just trying to make the most of it.”
Making the most of it, Aguilar has 10 receptions for 136 yards and three touchdowns over three games this season.
Aguilar isn’t alone in his success, as West has four receivers Dion Green, La’Trell Barfield, D’Andre Fillmore and Aguilar who are averaging more than 40 yards receiving per game.
“It’s so fun being out there with all the talent we have,” Aguilar said. “Team’s can’t single out one person and they can’t put their best defender on one person, they have to account for all of us and there’s just a lot of threats.”
Playing out of the slot, Aguilar has been part of an offense that has put up 40 points in every district game, including scoring at least 44 in the first half of each of the Warriors’ past two games.
“I’m just so proud of him,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce. “He stuck with it, kept the faith and never gave up. His teammates made him feel like he could do it and a lot of that and there’s really a brotherhood there. He really helps this team, and I’m so excited every time he gets out there. It’s a lot of fun to watch him play.”
But it hasn’t just been the work of the skilled position players that has gotten West off to a strong start in district.
“The lines on both sides of the ball have been outstanding,” Boyce said. “They go up against each other every Monday and Tuesday and compete and it really pushes them and makes them better. It allows them to play at a game speed all of practice. Both do a great job of communicating and executing, and they make the team better every week.”
The Warriors (3-1, 3-0) will travel to Buccaneer Stadium on Thursday as they face Corpus Christi Ray (1-4, 1-2) at 7:05 p.m.
The Texans come off a 42-13 loss to Flour Bluff in their last game.
“We just have to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” said senior linebacker Jody Ybarra. “If we have good pursuit on every play, read our keys and communicate we’re going to be successful.”
The Warriors’ defense has gone back-to-back games without allowing a point in the first half.
“Our intensity has been great every week,” Ybarra said. “Each week we get better and become a more complete team.”
Ybarra thinks West can continue its strong play on both sides of the ball and has big goals for the team.
“This team is good enough to win district,” he said. “We just have to come out with the same fire every week and show everyone what we’re made of. We’re confident but we still have to be hungry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.