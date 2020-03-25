WOODSBORO – Anthony Meacham is hoping to repeat as state champion, and Rachael Allen wants to compete at the state meet.
Meacham and Allen have no idea whether they’ll get the chance to pole vault at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
The COVID-19 virus has at least temporarily shut down the track and field season.
But Allen, a junior at Victoria East, and Meacham, a sophomore at Woodsboro, want to make sure they’re prepared if the opportunity presents itself.
Allen and Meacham, were joined by Class 2A state champion and Woodsboro graduate Sky Hall, who is vaulting at Stephen F. Austin, Industrial freshmen Kyleigh Matula and Tanner Woodring, and Woodsboro sixth-grader Chase Wernli for a practice session Monday evening at the Vault Barn outside of Woodsboro.
“I’m trying to stay in shape,” Allen said. “I want to get stronger actually because I’m kind of on the weak side. My goal is to get stronger and more fit.”
Allen began vaulting last year and has improved rapidly. She cleared a personal best of 11-feet, 9-inches at the March 7 Lions Club Relays in Woodsboro.
She has been close to clearing 12-feet, but was slowed by shin splints.
“I guess I got into pole vaulting because I’m really into thrills,” Allen said. “Getting upside down is really fun. I’ve just been more motivated. I really wanted to get to state.”
Meacham won the Class 2A competition last year by clearing 15 feet, which he matched at this season’s Lions Club Relays. Meacham’s goal is to break the Class 2A state record of 16-9.
“For right now, since I’m a sophomore, I still have many more years,” he said. “All I can do is just practice and get better. If there isn’t a state meet, then I have summer meets, and next year I can improve and do better than I have before.”
Meacham had a troubling start to the season after the pole slipped out of his hands and hit him in the chest leaving a mark, and he twisted an ankle after missing the pit and landing on a piece of wood.
“It’s gotten better,” he said. “I still had a mental block from hitting myself with a pole. But after that, I started to continue to practice. I started getting back on that pole and everything started to click.”
Kevin Hall, who operates and instructs at the Vault Barn, holds sessions six days a week.
He limits the number of people in the barn, and disinfects the equipment after every session.
“Right now we’re just trying to reset everything and go on an educated guess and say we’re shooting for the middle of May to restart the season,” Hall said. “We’re backing up and going to strength training and basic fundamentals and short runs. We’re just being honest with the kids and getting their minds to where we’re shooting for the middle of May and y’all relax. That’s what we’re trying to do.”
The vaulters attempt to make the best of a difficult situation.
“I always want the bungee set at the next bar I want to make,” Allen said. “My goal is to get over the bungee by a foot so I can see what it’s like in a meet.”
“I motivate myself from the people I vault with,” Meacham said. “Everybody that I vault with either has jumped as high as me or higher than me. I go and compete with them and that’s my motivation – to compete with them and to beat them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.