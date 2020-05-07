UHV logo

UHV men’s soccer coach Adrian Rigby today announce the signing of two Houston area athletes to the men’s soccer team beginning with the 2020 season.

Alief Hastings’ Osvaldo Polio and Klein Forest’s Daniel Villarreal have signed letters of intent to play soccer for the UHV men’s soccer team.

Polio, a midfielder, has served as team captain for Alief Hastings the past two years. A four-year letterman, he was named all-district first team as a junior and helped his team reach the playoffs all four years. He led his team in assists as a junior.

Polio has also been successful in the classroom where he is in the top 15 percent of his class and has taken honors and AP classes.

Villarreal is an all-district first team defender from Klein Forest. A four-year letterman, he helped his team to a district championship his freshman season. His teams also set marks for least amount of games lost and least goals conceded.

Villarreal has also been successful in the classroom where he has made all As and Bs in his senior year.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.