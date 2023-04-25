Port Lavaca’s Pat Durham has a love for going fast, so much so that he likes racing motorcycles at speeds of over 200 mph.

Durham’s fascination with racing motorcycles goes back to when he was a teenager and the fastest bike he could get his hands on was a Kawasaki H2 bike, which is nicknamed the "Widow Maker."

Even when he was in high school Durham raced just about anything he could. During lunch periods in high school, Durham and several of his friends would race their hot rods.

As a husband with children, Durham naturally decided to put the "Widow Maker" aside for a time as he had children to raise. Eventually, Durham’s children grew up, and once they were out of the house Durham returned to doing what he'd always loved.

Durham, 67, has been back racing on the track for nearly a decade and does not intend to stop anytime soon. As long as he’s able and competitive, Durham said he intends to keep racing. That rush is not something he wants to give up.

“When you pass the finish line and you sit up it’s like a high,” Durham said. “When you hit sixth gear at over 200 miles an hour and you go across the finish line with the front wheel not touching and it’s still accelerating, it’s an unbelievable feeling, so I’ll just keep on doing it again and again.”

50 years of racing

More than 50 years after his lunchtime hot rod races with friends in high school, Durham is as in love with the thrill as ever. Durham likes to refer to himself as a terminator, because of all the injuries he has endured throughout his life.

Durham’s love for extreme sports is not limited to racing. He used to scuba dive often and fly ultralight aircraft, which sometimes led to him crashing into trees. Durham had his scrapes and bruises over the years, but sees no reason to slow down on the track.

“I got a titanium shoulder and socket, both of my ankles are titanium,” Durham said. “I have a screw here, a surgery there, multiple hernia surgeries. I grew up playing hard. My mother always says it’s a wonder I’m still alive.”

Durham is not only alive, but he is still doing what he loves. He is racing in the Shift Sector Airship Attack series, which consists of half-mile races on his motorcycle on various tracks across the country. Durham most recently raced in Hondo on March 25-26. On the half-mile track in Hondo, Durham was able to get his Suzuki motorcycle up to 210.18 mph, which earned him second place in the first series event of the year.

Racing in Texas Mile

Durham loves what he does and is excited about this year’s schedule on the track, which includes trips to Independence, Kansas, and Marion, Indiana, later this year. He also will compete in the annual Texas Mile this October. The Texas Mile used to be held in Victoria, and if there’s one thing Durham could change this season it would be for the Texas Mile to return to Victoria once again.

"This Victoria Airport has the best track in the world, it's fantastic," Durham said. "I'm really sad they moved the race because the track over here is just fantastic. I wish they'd get it back.

Durham will be in action once again in the ETCA Mile in Blytheville, Arkansas, on May 5-7, which is not a series event. The mile race in Arkansas gives Durham an opportunity to hit a goal he’s set for himself: he wants to hit 250 mph on his motorcycle this year. On a half-mile track, that is not feasible. But on a mile track, it’s what Durham is shooting for.

Durham said he has never hit 250 mph, and it’s an exclusive club wants to be a part of.