Following are the results from the Port Lavaca Rotary.
1st: Richard Automation 48.05
Jovan Cantu, Robert Cantu, Issac Salzar, Mike Graham
2nd: Past President’s Team 48.55
Mike Elgin, Mason Elgin, Zach Petrash, Morgan Petrash
3rd: Richard Industrial 48.75
Greg Carter, Rick King, Kason Klump, Mathew King
