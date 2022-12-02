SAN MARCOS — With a second-half defensive shutout, the Poth Pirates (13-1) will march on into the UIL 3A Division II State Semifinals with a 12-6 hard fought defensive battle against the Tidehaven Tigers (11-3) Friday night at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos.
Junior running back Joseph Dodds, already playing with an injury, kept the Tigers from establishing any sort of running game against a stout Pirate defense and Tidehaven was forced into plays using a passing attack with freshman quarterback Kale Russell.
The result: four interceptions, three of which in the second half. Dodds’ injury and backup running back Chance McRae tweaking his ankle early in the third quarter, allowed the Poth defense to sit back and tee off on some errant throws by the freshman.
After being on the field for the majority of the second half, the Tigers were able to stay in the game by keeping the Pirate offense out of the end zone holding them to just a 25-yard field goal by senior Seth Drzymala.
Senior quarterback Zane Raabe led the Pirates on offense with 69-yards rushing on 12 carries in the final two quarters.
Tidehaven finished the second half with less than 20 total yards offensively, and senior wide receiver Ti’Shaun Davis was held without a catch.
With the Tiger season coming to an end by the way of the Pirates again, Tidehaven Head Coach David Lucio is excited about the growth and possibilities to have another tremendous season next year. Tidehaven returns seven of 11 offensive starters and nine of 11 on the defensive side of the ball.
It was a sluggish offensive start through the majority of the first two quarters for the Tigers.
However, the Tiger defense was able to come up with three big turnovers deep in their own territory to keep the game within striking distance. Tidehaven went into the halftime break trailing 9-6.
The Tigers forced a punt after the Pirates went up 9-0 on a sack in the end zone and Russell connected on a 58-yard deep shot down the right sideline to Davis.
Dodds was contained through the first half, tallying 36 yards on nine carries and Davis has two catches for 68 yards in the air.
Controlling much of the first half, Raabe led the rushing attack with 115-yards rushing on 18 carries. Senior running back Matthew Bunn scored the lone Pirate touchdown.