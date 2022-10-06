Victoria West has been waiting for Camden Repper to settle into his role.

The junior, first-year starting quarterback completed 39 of 78 passes for 417 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions during the Warriors’ three non-district losses.

In wins against Corpus Christi King (72-21) and Moody (55-16) to open District 14-5A, Division I play, Repper completed 25 of 31 total passes for 405 yards and seven touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown against Moody.

“I think they’re taking experiences from one game to the next, and learning from them,” said West head coach Courtney Boyce of his quarterbacks.

One of the primary reasons for their growth over the first five games of the season has been the addition of quarterbacks coach Garry Powell, who served as an assistant at Pampa in the Panhandle. Prior to Powell’s arrival, Boyce served as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

Powell, who played collegiately at Southwestern Assemblies of God University and threw for over 2,000 yards his junior year at Midland Christian School, has brought a calming presence to the quarterback room, in turn allowing growth for Repper and backup Tyler Gantt.

“It helps a lot because I know (Boyce and Powell) have experience at quarterback,” Repper said. “Both have helped me be a better quarterback, reading the defenses. It’s helped me altogether.”

West (2-3, 2-0) played San Antonio Davenport, Leander Glenn and Alice in non-district. That trio of teams has a combined record of 13-2 and has held opponents to an average of 21.6 points per game.

Seeing a higher level of competition early has helped “slow down” the field around Repper.

“It’s kind of about those growing pains at first with young guys,” Powell said. “Especially playing against tough defenses like we played in the first three games. He really got to see good DBs at a high level. So, whenever he already had that experience going into district, everything started to slow down for him.”

The Warriors will get their first big test in district play when they travel to Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday to face Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (3-2, 2-0).

The Eagles have had success on both sides of the ball, scoring 36.4 points per game and allowing 13.4 per game. Veterans Memorial leads the all-time series, 3-1, with the Warriors’ lone win being a 9-6 overtime decision in 2019.

Last year, the Warriors narrowly fell to the Eagles, 26-24, in the regular-season finale.

West knows it can’t afford to make the same mistakes it did against Moody last week, leading to an early 9-0 hole.

“Against Vets, you’ve got to be physical. That’s the bottom line,” Boyce said. “They’re going to be relentless about it. That’s what our guys have done over the years against them. They’ll take advantage of your mistakes, so we’ve got to do a good job of being efficient.”

West’s defense had a breakout performance in Week 6, intercepting four passes and recovering a fumble for a season-high five turnovers. The Warriors scored on four of those five takeaways.

“It’s very important (to win the turnover battle),” said junior linebacker/running back Kamauri Montgomery. “We’ve really got to make sure we’re not making little mistakes and we’re on our A-game.”