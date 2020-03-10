PRAIRIE VIEW – Prairie View A&M scored five runs in the first inning and went on to a 9-2 win over UHV on Tuesday at Tankersley Field.
The Panthers (4-14) had 10 hits against the Jaguars (3-11), who used a different pitcher in each inning.
UHV scored a run in the first inning on a double by Corben Henry and a single by Victoria West graduate Garrett Harrison.
The Jaguars added a run in the second on a single by Victoria East graduate Zak Vela and a double by Anthony Flores.
The Jaguars will return to Riverside Stadium for a Red River Athletic Conference series against Huston-Tillotson.
The teams will play doubleheaders beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday, and noon Sunday.
Prairie View A&M 9, UHV 2
UHV 110 000 000 – 2 5 1
PVAM 511 011 00x – 9 10 0
Tyler Price, Turner Gryseels (2), Clayton Wenske (3), Dustin Bennett (4), Kolbe Kutac (5), Jacob Tyrrell (6), Andrew Loudermilk (7) and Maxwell Sheldon. Isaiah Trevino, Caleb Rozypal (4), Jerson Hrdit (8) and David Garcia. W: Rozypal. L: Price (0-3). Highlights: (UHV) Caleb Zoda 1-for-2, 2B; Anthony Flores 1-for-3, 2B, RBI. (PVAM) Xavier Jefferson 2-for-4, R, 2 SB; Braydeh Johnson 2-for-4, R, RBI; Demarie Smith 1-for-2, R, 2 RBIs, SB; Zachary Trevino 3-for-4, 2 RBIs. Records: UHV 3-11; PVAM 4-14.
