GOLIAD — The Goliad PRCA Rodeo is scheduled for Friday through Sunday at the Goliad County Fairgrounds.
The rodeo is part of the Goliad County Fair and is in its 46th year.
The rodeo will get under way at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $15 presale and $20 at the gate for Friday and Saturday, and $10 presale and $15 at the gate for Sunday.
Pre-sale tickets are available at High Brehm Western Wear in Victoria, and Goliad Ag Med & Supply, Goliad Extension Office and Goliad Chamber of Commerce.
