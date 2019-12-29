Scoreboard logo

Basketball

Boys

Tuesday

  • Victoria West at CC Miller, 12:30 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria West vs CC Veterans Memorial, 3:30 p.m.
  • Victoria East at CC Carroll, 12:30 p.m.
  • St. Joseph at Bay City
  • Faith Academy at San Marcos Christian, 6 p.m.

Girls

Tuesday

  • Victoria West at CC Miller, 11:15 a.m.

Friday

  • Victoria West vs CC Veterans Memorial, 2:15 p.m.
  • Victoria East at CC Carroll, 11:15 a.m.
  • St. Joseph at Skidmore, 1:30 p.m.
  • Faith Academy at San Marcos Christian, 6 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Thursday-Saturday

  • Victoria West at Cane’s Southmost Classic
  • Victoria East at Kerrville Tournament

Girls

Thursday-Saturday

  • Victoria East and West at Wildcat Super Tournament
  • St. Joseph at Kerrville-Tivy Tournament

Wrestling

Friday and Saturday

Victoria East and West at Cy-Fair Invitational

