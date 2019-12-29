Basketball
Boys
Tuesday
- Victoria West at CC Miller, 12:30 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West vs CC Veterans Memorial, 3:30 p.m.
- Victoria East at CC Carroll, 12:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Bay City
- Faith Academy at San Marcos Christian, 6 p.m.
Girls
Tuesday
- Victoria West at CC Miller, 11:15 a.m.
Friday
- Victoria West vs CC Veterans Memorial, 2:15 p.m.
- Victoria East at CC Carroll, 11:15 a.m.
- St. Joseph at Skidmore, 1:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy at San Marcos Christian, 6 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria West at Cane’s Southmost Classic
- Victoria East at Kerrville Tournament
Girls
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria East and West at Wildcat Super Tournament
- St. Joseph at Kerrville-Tivy Tournament
Wrestling
Friday and Saturday
Victoria East and West at Cy-Fair Invitational
