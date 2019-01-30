Scoreboard logo

Basketball

Tuesday

Victoria West girls vs. Victoria East, 6:15 p.m.

St. Joseph girls vs. Corpus Christi John Paul II, 6:15 p.m.

West boys vs. East, 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph boys vs. CC John Paul II, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

East boys vs. Calhoun, 7:30 p.m.

West boys vs. CC Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

St. Joseph girls at Brownsville St. Joseph, 1 p.m.

St. Joseph boys at Brownsville St. Joseph, 2:30 p.m.

Powerlifting

Saturday

East/West/St. Joseph at Tidehaven meet, 9 a.m.

Soccer

Tuesday

St. Joseph boys at CC Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.

West girls vs. CC Miller, 6 p.m

West boys vs. CC Miller, 8 p.m.

Friday

East girls vs. CC Carroll, 6 p.m.

West girls at CC Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.

East boys vs. CC Carroll, 8 p.m.

West boys at CC Veterans Memorial, 8 p.m.

St. Joseph girls vs. Yoakum

Swimming

Thursday

St. Joseph at TAPPS State Championships, Mansfield

Tennis

Friday-Saturday

East/West at San Antonio Southwest Tournament, 8 a.m.

Thursday-Saturday

St. Joseph at Beeville Tournament

Wrestling

Wednesday-Thursday

East/West boys/girls at District Tournament, CC Ray, 9 a.m.

