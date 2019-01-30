Basketball
Tuesday
Victoria West girls vs. Victoria East, 6:15 p.m.
St. Joseph girls vs. Corpus Christi John Paul II, 6:15 p.m.
West boys vs. East, 7:30 p.m.
St. Joseph boys vs. CC John Paul II, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
East boys vs. Calhoun, 7:30 p.m.
West boys vs. CC Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
St. Joseph girls at Brownsville St. Joseph, 1 p.m.
St. Joseph boys at Brownsville St. Joseph, 2:30 p.m.
Powerlifting
Saturday
East/West/St. Joseph at Tidehaven meet, 9 a.m.
Soccer
Tuesday
St. Joseph boys at CC Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.
West girls vs. CC Miller, 6 p.m
West boys vs. CC Miller, 8 p.m.
Friday
East girls vs. CC Carroll, 6 p.m.
West girls at CC Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
East boys vs. CC Carroll, 8 p.m.
West boys at CC Veterans Memorial, 8 p.m.
St. Joseph girls vs. Yoakum
Swimming
Thursday
St. Joseph at TAPPS State Championships, Mansfield
Tennis
Friday-Saturday
East/West at San Antonio Southwest Tournament, 8 a.m.
Thursday-Saturday
St. Joseph at Beeville Tournament
Wrestling
Wednesday-Thursday
East/West boys/girls at District Tournament, CC Ray, 9 a.m.
