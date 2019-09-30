Football
Friday
- Victoria East vs CC King, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs Rocksprings, in Uvalde, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria West vs CC Carroll, 6 p.m.
- Victoria East at Calhoun, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph at St. Joseph Academy – Brownsville, 6 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs Atonement, 6 p.m.
Thursday
- St. Joseph at St. Augustine – Laredo, 5:30
Friday
- Victoria West at CC King, 5 p.m.
- Victoria East vs CC Ray, 5 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Concordia Lutheran, 6:30 p.m.
Tennis
Tuesday
- Victoria West vs Victoria East, 4 p.m.
Saturday
- Victoria West and East at H-E-B Tennis Center (Corpus Christi), 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Friday
Victoria East and West at Shiner XC Meet, 8 a.m.
