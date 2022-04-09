Baseball
Monday
- Victoria East vs. Victoria West, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
- St. Joseph vs. Laredo St. Augustine, 5 p.m.
Thursday
- Victoria East vs Corpus Christi King, 7 p.m.
- Victoria West at Gregory-Portland, 7 p.m.
Softball
Tuesday
- Victoria West vs. Gregory-Portland, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi King, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 6:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at The Woodlands Academy, 6 p.m.
Track & Field
Monday
- Faith Academy at District 3-2A meet, Marble Falls Faith Academy, 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday
- Victoria East, West at District 29-5A meet, Gregory-Portland, 1 p.m.
Thursday
- Victoria East, West at District 29-5A meet, Gregory-Portland, 1 p.m.
- St. Joseph at San Antonio Christian Invitational, all day
