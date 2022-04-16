Baseball
Tuesday
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi Ray, 5:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Corpus Christi Incarnate Word, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at Gregory-Portland, 7 p.m.
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 7 p.m.
Softball
Tuesday
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi Ray, 5:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Fort Bend Christian Academy, 5 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland, 6:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 5 p.m.
Golf
Monday
- St. Joseph at TAPPS District 5-5A
Wednesday-Thursday
- Victoria East at Regional Tournament, San Antonio’s Golf Club of Texas
Track and Field
Wednesday
- Victoria East, West at area meet, Rio Grande City
- St. Joseph at TAPPS District 5-5A meet, Corpus Christi
