Baseball
Monday
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi Carroll, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 7 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at Corpus Christi Moody, 5:30 p.m.
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 7 p.m.
Softball
Monday
- St. Joseph at Frassati, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday
- St. Joseph at Houston Second Baptist, 5 p.m.
TBA
- Victoria West bi-district playoffs
Track and Field
Friday-Saturday
Victoria East, West at Region IV meet, San Antonio Heroes Stadium
