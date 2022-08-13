Scoreboard logo

Football

Thursday

  • Victoria West scrimmage at Gregory-Portland, 6 p.m.
  • St. Joseph scrimmage at Edna, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria East scrimmage vs. Bay City, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuesday

  • St. Joseph at Victoria East, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria West at East Bernard, 6 p.m.

Thursday

  • Victoria West at Bastrop Tournament
  • St. Joseph at Bay City Tournament

Friday

  • Victoria West at Bastrop Tournament
  • Victoria East at Comal Pieper Warrior Showcase
  • St. Joseph at Bay City Tournament
  • Faith Academy at Grace Christian Tournament

Saturday

  • Victoria West at Bastrop Tournament
  • Victoria East at Comal Pieper Warrior Showcase
  • St. Joseph at Bay City Tournament
  • Faith Academy at Grace Christian Tournament

Cross Country

Saturday

  • Victoria West at Yoakum meet
  • St. Joseph at Angel Flight or Kenedy Invitational

Team Tennis

Tuesday

  • Victoria West at Cibolo Steele, 4 p.m.

Saturday

  • Victoria West at Tuloso-Midway, 9 a.m.

