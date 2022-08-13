Football
Thursday
- Victoria West scrimmage at Gregory-Portland, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph scrimmage at Edna, 6 p.m.
- Victoria East scrimmage vs. Bay City, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
- St. Joseph at Victoria East, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West at East Bernard, 6 p.m.
Thursday
- Victoria West at Bastrop Tournament
- St. Joseph at Bay City Tournament
Friday
- Victoria West at Bastrop Tournament
- Victoria East at Comal Pieper Warrior Showcase
- St. Joseph at Bay City Tournament
- Faith Academy at Grace Christian Tournament
Saturday
- Victoria West at Bastrop Tournament
- Victoria East at Comal Pieper Warrior Showcase
- St. Joseph at Bay City Tournament
- Faith Academy at Grace Christian Tournament
Cross Country
Saturday
- Victoria West at Yoakum meet
- St. Joseph at Angel Flight or Kenedy Invitational
Team Tennis
Tuesday
- Victoria West at Cibolo Steele, 4 p.m.
Saturday
- Victoria West at Tuloso-Midway, 9 a.m.
