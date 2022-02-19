Scoreboard logo

Basketball

Tuesday

  • West vs. La Joya Palmview, 7 p.m., Robstown

Soccer

Tuesday

  • East boys at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
  • East girls at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 8 p.m.
  • West boys vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 6 p.m.
  • West girls vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 8 p.m.
  • St. Joseph girls at Katy St. John XXIII, TBA

Friday

  • East boys vs. Gregory-Portland, 6 p.m.
  • East girls vs. Gregory-Portland, 8 p.m.
  • West boys at Corpus Christi Carroll, 6 p.m.
  • West girls at Corpus Christi Carroll, 8 p.m.

Baseball

Monday

  • East vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, 7 p.m.
  • West at Flour Bluff, 7 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday

  • St. Joseph, West at Cuero tournament
  • East at San Marcos Tournament

Softball

Tuesday

  • East vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
  • West vs. Flour Bluff, 6:30 p.m., Field 3

Thursday-Saturday

  • West at St. Joseph tournament
  • East at La Grange tournament

Track

Thursday

East, West, St. Joseph at Calhoun relays

