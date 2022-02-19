Basketball
Tuesday
- West vs. La Joya Palmview, 7 p.m., Robstown
Soccer
Tuesday
- East boys at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
- East girls at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 8 p.m.
- West boys vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 6 p.m.
- West girls vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 8 p.m.
- St. Joseph girls at Katy St. John XXIII, TBA
Friday
- East boys vs. Gregory-Portland, 6 p.m.
- East girls vs. Gregory-Portland, 8 p.m.
- West boys at Corpus Christi Carroll, 6 p.m.
- West girls at Corpus Christi Carroll, 8 p.m.
Baseball
Monday
- East vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, 7 p.m.
- West at Flour Bluff, 7 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
- St. Joseph, West at Cuero tournament
- East at San Marcos Tournament
Softball
Tuesday
- East vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
- West vs. Flour Bluff, 6:30 p.m., Field 3
Thursday-Saturday
- West at St. Joseph tournament
- East at La Grange tournament
Track
Thursday
East, West, St. Joseph at Calhoun relays
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.