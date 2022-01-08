Basketball
Tuesday
- West girls at Flour Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
- East girls at Corpus Christi Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
- West boys vs. Flour Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
- East boys vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West girls vs. Corpus Christi King, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East girls at Flour Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria West at Victoria East, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer
Tuesday
- Victoria West girls at Rockport, 7 p.m.
Thursday
- Victoria East boys at Dripping Springs tournament
- Victoria East girls at West Columbia tournament
- Victoria West boys at Leander tournament
Friday
- Victoria East boys at Dripping Springs tournament
- Victoria East girls at West Columbia tournament
- Victoria West boys at Leander tournament
Saturday
- Victoria East boys at Dripping Springs tournament
- Victoria East girls at West Columbia tournament
- Victoria West boys at Leander tournament
