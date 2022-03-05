Scoreboard logo

Soccer

Tuesday

  • Victoria West boys vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 6 p.m.

  • Victoria West girls vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 8 p.m.

  • Victoria East boys at Corpus Christi Carroll, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria East girls at Corpus Christi Carroll, 8 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria West boys at Corpus Christi King, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria West girls at Corpus Christi King, 8 p.m.

Baseball

Tuesday

  • Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff, 7 p.m.
  • Victoria West at Corpus Christi King, 7 p.m.
  • St. Joseph vs. Shiner St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday

  • Victoria East, West, St. Joseph at VISD tournament

Softball

Monday

  • Victoria West at Corpus Christi King, 5:30 p.m. 

Tuesday

  • Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
  • St. Joseph vs. Lutheran South Academy, 5 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria East vs. West, 6:30 p.m.
  • St. Joseph vs. Bay City, 6 p.m.

Saturday

  • Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi King, 12 p.m.

Track & Field

Thursday

  • St. Joseph at Cuero Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays

Friday

  • Victoria East at El Campo Ricebird Relays

Saturday

  • Victoria West at New Braunfels Canyon Cougar Relays

Powerlifting

Saturday

  • Victoria East, West at Region V, Division I meet, Edinburg

Recommended For You


Sam is a Sports Reporter for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at sfowler@vicad.com or (361) 580-6576. You can follow him on Twitter @Fowlersports14.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.