Soccer
Tuesday
- Victoria West boys vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 6 p.m.
Victoria West girls vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 8 p.m.
- Victoria East boys at Corpus Christi Carroll, 6 p.m.
- Victoria East girls at Corpus Christi Carroll, 8 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West boys at Corpus Christi King, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West girls at Corpus Christi King, 8 p.m.
Baseball
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff, 7 p.m.
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi King, 7 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs. Shiner St. Paul, 7 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria East, West, St. Joseph at VISD tournament
Softball
Monday
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi King, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs. Lutheran South Academy, 5 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs. West, 6:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs. Bay City, 6 p.m.
Saturday
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi King, 12 p.m.
Track & Field
Thursday
- St. Joseph at Cuero Jack Adcock Gobbler Relays
Friday
- Victoria East at El Campo Ricebird Relays
Saturday
- Victoria West at New Braunfels Canyon Cougar Relays
Powerlifting
Saturday
- Victoria East, West at Region V, Division I meet, Edinburg
