Soccer
Monday
- Victoria East boys vs. Flour Bluff, 6 p.m.
- Victoria East girls vs. Flour Bluff, 8 p.m.
- Victoria West boys at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West girls at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
- Victoria East boys vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 6 p.m.
- Victoria East girls vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 8 p.m.
- Victoria West boys at Gregory-Portland, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West girls at Gregory-Portland, 8 p.m.
Baseball
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs. Victoria West, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
- St. Joseph vs. Cuero, 2 p.m.
Thursday
- St. Joseph at Cuero, 2 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi King, 4:30 p.m.
- Victoria West vs. Gregory-Portland, 7 p.m.
Softball
Monday
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 12 p.m.
Wednesday
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 1 p.m.
- Victoria West at Corpus Christi Carroll, 12 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 4:30 p.m.
- Victoria East at Gregory-Portland, 7 p.m.
Track & Field
Wednesday
- Victoria East, West at Hallettsville meet
