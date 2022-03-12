Scoreboard logo

Soccer

Monday

  • Victoria East boys vs. Flour Bluff, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria East girls vs. Flour Bluff, 8 p.m.
  • Victoria West boys at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria West girls at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Victoria East boys vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria East girls vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 8 p.m.
  • Victoria West boys at Gregory-Portland, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria West girls at Gregory-Portland, 8 p.m.

Baseball

Tuesday

  • Victoria East vs. Victoria West, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

  • St. Joseph vs. Cuero, 2 p.m.

Thursday

  • St. Joseph at Cuero, 2 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi King, 4:30 p.m.
  • Victoria West vs. Gregory-Portland, 7 p.m.

Softball

Monday

  • Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 12 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 1 p.m.
  • Victoria West at Corpus Christi Carroll, 12 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 4:30 p.m.
  • Victoria East at Gregory-Portland, 7 p.m.

Track & Field

Wednesday

  • Victoria East, West at Hallettsville meet

