Baseball

Tuesday

  • East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 7 p.m.
  • St. Joseph vs. Corpus Christi John Paul, 5 p.m.

Thursday

  • East at Comal ISD tournament
  • West at Yoakum tournament

Friday

  • East at Comal ISD tournament
  • West at Yoakum tournament
  • St. Joseph at Laredo St. Augustine, 4 p.m.

Saturday

  • East at Comal ISD tournament
  • West at Yoakum tournament

Softball

Monday

  • East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

  • St. Joseph vs. Runge JV, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday

  • West at Weimar Tournament
  • St. Joseph at Bay City Tournament

Golf

Tuesday

  • St. Joseph Boys at Yoakum tournament

Wednesday

  • St. Joseph girls at Yoakum tournament

Friday

  • East, West, St. Joseph girls at Lauren Johnson Invitational, Colony Creek
  • East, West boys at VISD tournament, Colony Creek
  • St. Joseph boys at Seguin tournament

Saturday

  • East, West, St. Joseph girls at Lauren Johnson Invitational, Colony Creek
  • East, West boys at VISD tournament, Colony Creek

Track & Field

Thursday

  • East, West at Yoakum Tom Tom Relays
  • St. Joseph at Woodsboro meet

