Baseball
Tuesday
- East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 7 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs. Corpus Christi John Paul, 5 p.m.
Thursday
- East at Comal ISD tournament
- West at Yoakum tournament
Friday
- East at Comal ISD tournament
- West at Yoakum tournament
- St. Joseph at Laredo St. Augustine, 4 p.m.
Saturday
- East at Comal ISD tournament
- West at Yoakum tournament
Softball
Monday
- East at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday
- St. Joseph vs. Runge JV, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
- West at Weimar Tournament
- St. Joseph at Bay City Tournament
Golf
Tuesday
- St. Joseph Boys at Yoakum tournament
Wednesday
- St. Joseph girls at Yoakum tournament
Friday
- East, West, St. Joseph girls at Lauren Johnson Invitational, Colony Creek
- East, West boys at VISD tournament, Colony Creek
- St. Joseph boys at Seguin tournament
Saturday
- East, West, St. Joseph girls at Lauren Johnson Invitational, Colony Creek
- East, West boys at VISD tournament, Colony Creek
Track & Field
Thursday
- East, West at Yoakum Tom Tom Relays
- St. Joseph at Woodsboro meet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.