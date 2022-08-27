Football
Friday
- Victoria East vs. New Braunfels Canyon, 7:30 p.m.
- Victoria West at Leander Glenn, 7 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Luling, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria West at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.
- Victoria East vs. Lockhart, 6 p.m.
- Faith Academy at Louise, 5 p.m.
Thursday
- Faith Academy vs. St. Joseph JV, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, 5 p.m.
- Victoria West at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph at Brownsville St. Joseph, 1 p.m.
Cross Country
Friday
- Victoria East, West at Flour Bluff
Team Tennis
Tuesday
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Ray, 5 p.m.
- Victoria West at Gregory-Portland, 4 p.m.
