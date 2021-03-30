Baseball
Thursday
- Victoria West vs. CC Veterans Memorial, 7 p.m.
- Victoria East at CC Moody, 7 p.m.
Softball
Thursday
- Victoria West at. CC King, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff, Field 2, 6:30 p.m.
Track and Field
Wednesday and Thursday
Victoria West and East at Gregory-Portland
