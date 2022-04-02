Baseball
Tuesday
- St. Joseph at Shiner, 7 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 7 p.m.
Saturday
- Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi King, 1 p.m.
- Victoria East at Flour Bluff, 1 p.m.
Softball
Tuesday
- St. Joseph vs. Houston Second Baptist, 4:30 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs. Victoria West, 6:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Lutheran South Academy, 4 p.m.
