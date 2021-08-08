Scoreboard logo

Week of Aug. 14

Volleyball

Tuesday

  • Victoria West vs. Pieper, 2 p.m., Navarro
  • Victoria West at Navarro, 3 p.m.
  • Floresville at Victoria East, 5 p.m.
  • St. Joseph vs. Industrial, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun
  • Bloomington at Faith Academy, 6 p.m.
  • St. Joseph at Calhoun, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday

  • Victoria West at Columbus Tournament
  • Faith Academy at Yorktown Tournament

Friday

  • St. Joseph at PIT Tournament, Grand Prairie
  • Victoria East at TexFest Tournament, Wimberley
  • Victoria Home School at Runge, 5 p.m.

Saturday

  • St. Joseph at PIT Tournament, Grand Prairie
  • Victoria West at Columbus Tournament
  • Victoria East at TexFest Tournament, Wimberley
  • Faith Academy at Yorktown Tournament

Cross Country

Saturday

Victoria East, Victoria West, St. Joseph at VISD XC Relays

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.