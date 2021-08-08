Week of Aug. 14
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria West vs. Pieper, 2 p.m., Navarro
- Victoria West at Navarro, 3 p.m.
- Floresville at Victoria East, 5 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs. Industrial, 5:30 p.m., Calhoun
- Bloomington at Faith Academy, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph at Calhoun, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Victoria West at Columbus Tournament
- Faith Academy at Yorktown Tournament
Friday
- St. Joseph at PIT Tournament, Grand Prairie
- Victoria East at TexFest Tournament, Wimberley
- Victoria Home School at Runge, 5 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph at PIT Tournament, Grand Prairie
- Victoria West at Columbus Tournament
- Victoria East at TexFest Tournament, Wimberley
- Faith Academy at Yorktown Tournament
Cross Country
Saturday
Victoria East, Victoria West, St. Joseph at VISD XC Relays
