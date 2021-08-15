Week of Aug. 21 Football
Thursday
- Victoria East vs. Bay City, 6:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, scrimmage
Friday
- St. Joseph vs. Corpus Christi John Paul II, 5:30 p.m., Bloomington, scrimmage
- Victoria West vs. Cuero, 6 p.m., Memorial Stadium, scrimmage
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria East at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West at East Bernard, 6 p.m.
Thursday
- Victoria West at Bastrop Tournament
Friday
- Victoria West at Bastrop Tournament
- Victoria East at Floresville Tournament
Saturday
- Victoria East at Floresville Tournament
Cross Country
Saturday
- Victoria East, Victoria West at Yoakum XC Meet, 8 a.m.
- St. Joseph at Incarnate Word Academy
