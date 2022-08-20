Football
Friday
- Victoria West vs. San Antonio Davenport, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs. Aransas Pass, 7 p.m., Edna
- Victoria East at San Antonio Taft, 7 p.m., Gustafson Stadium
Volleyball
Tuesday
- Victoria East at Flour Bluff, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West at El Campo, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs. Columbus, 6 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs. Yorktown, Runge at Yorktown, TBD
Thursday
- Victoria East, St. Joseph at Goliad Tournament
- Victoria West at San Marcos Tournament
Friday
- Victoria East, St. Joseph at Goliad Tournament
- Victoria West at San Marcos Tournament
Saturday
- Victoria East, St. Joseph at Goliad Tournament
- Victoria West at San Marcos Tournament
Cross Country
Saturday
- Victoria West, St. Joseph at Beeville meet
Team Tennis
Tuesday
- Victoria East at Calhoun, 5 p.m.
Saturday
- Victoria West at Kingsville, 9 a.m.
