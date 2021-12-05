Basketball
Tuesday
- Victoria West girls at Corpus Christi King, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East boys at Flour Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East girls vs. Flour Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria West boys vs. Corpus Christi King, 6:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy boys at Moulton, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph boys vs. Ingleside, 7:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy girls vs. Homeschool Cobras, TBA
Wednesday
- St. Joseph boys vs. Pettus, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria West boys at Pride of Texas Tournament, Tuloso-Midway
- St. Joseph girls at Goliad Tournament
- St. Joseph boys at Bloomington Tournament
- Faith Academy boys, girls at Galveston O’Connell Tournament
Friday
- Victoria West girls at Victoria East, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming
Friday
- Victoria East, West at El Campo Invite, El Campo Aquatic Center
Friday-Saturday
- Victoria East, West at Reindeer Games Dive, LC ISD Natatorium
Saturday
- St. Joseph at New Braunfels Invitational
Soccer
Tuesday
- St. Joseph boys, girls vs. John Paul, 4 p.m.
Friday
- St. Joseph boys at Calhoun, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West girls vs. Angleton, 7 p.m., scrimmage
Saturday
- Victoria East boys vs. Kerrville Tivy, Palacios, Bay City, 8 a.m., scrimmages
- St. Joseph girls vs. Laredo, 3 p.m.
