Football
Boys
Thursday
- Victoria West vs. Eagle Pass Winn, 7 p.m. at Comalander Stadium
Basketball
Boys
Friday
- Victoria West vs. CC Ray, 6:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs. Living Rock, 6 p.m.
Saturday
- Faith Academy at Brazosport Christian, 3 p.m.
Girls
Friday
- Victoira West at CC Ray, 12:30 p.m.
Swimming and Diving
Saturday
Victoria East and West at VISD Aquatics Center, 10 a.m.
