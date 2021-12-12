Scoreboard logo

Basketball

Tuesday

  • Victoria East girls at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
  • Victoria East boys vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
  • Faith Academy boys vs. Moulton, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria West girls at Gregory-Portland, 6:30 p.m.
  • Victoria East girls vs. Corpus Christi King, 6:30 p.m.
  • Victoria West boys vs. Gregory-Portland, 6:30 p.m.
  • Victoria East boys at Corpus Christi King, 6:30 p.m.
  • Faith Academy boys vs. Goliad, TBA

Swimming and Diving

Friday

  • Victoria East, Victoria East at Holiday Classic, 9 a.m., Cabiness Athletic Complex

Wrestling

Thursday

  • Victoria East, Victoria West vs. Beeville, San Antonio Highlands, 5 p.m., Beeville

Soccer

Monday

  • Victoria East girls vs. Rockport-Fulton, 7 p.m., scrimmage

Tuesday

  • Victoria East boys vs. Calhoun, 7 p.m., scrimmage

Friday

  • Victoria West boys vs. Wharton, 5 p.m., scrimmage

Saturday

  • Victoria East, Victoria West girls at VISD Scrimmages, TBA, Memorial Stadium
  • St. Joseph at Brownsville, 2 p.m.

