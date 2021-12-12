Basketball
Tuesday
- Victoria East girls at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East boys vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy boys vs. Moulton, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West girls at Gregory-Portland, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East girls vs. Corpus Christi King, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria West boys vs. Gregory-Portland, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East boys at Corpus Christi King, 6:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy boys vs. Goliad, TBA
Swimming and Diving
Friday
- Victoria East, Victoria East at Holiday Classic, 9 a.m., Cabiness Athletic Complex
Wrestling
Thursday
- Victoria East, Victoria West vs. Beeville, San Antonio Highlands, 5 p.m., Beeville
Soccer
Monday
- Victoria East girls vs. Rockport-Fulton, 7 p.m., scrimmage
Tuesday
- Victoria East boys vs. Calhoun, 7 p.m., scrimmage
Friday
- Victoria West boys vs. Wharton, 5 p.m., scrimmage
Saturday
- Victoria East, Victoria West girls at VISD Scrimmages, TBA, Memorial Stadium
- St. Joseph at Brownsville, 2 p.m.
