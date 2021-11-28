Basketball
Monday
- Victoria West boys vs. Robstown, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
- Faith Academy girls at San Marcos Hill Country, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph girls at New Braunfels Christian, 6:15 p.m.
- Victoria West girls vs. Flour Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East girls vs. Corpus Christi Carroll, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East boys at Gonzales, 7:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy boys at San Marcos Hill Country, 7:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph boys vs. Nixon-Smiley, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria West girls at Rockport-Fulton Tournament, TBA
- Victoria West boys at Laredo Border Olympics Tournament, TBA
- Victoria East girls at Lamar Consolidated Tournament, TBA
- Victoria East boys at Crossroads Classic Tournament, TBA, Victoria East
- Faith Academy boys, girls at Faith Academy Cougar Classic, TBA
- St. Joseph girls at Faith Family Tournament, TBA
- St. Joseph boys at Karnes City Tournament, TBA
Wrestling
Friday-Saturday
- Victoria East, West at Roughrider Invitational, TBA, San Antonio Roosevelt
Golf
Friday-Saturday
- Victoria East, West at VISD Fall Shoot Out, 8:30 a.m., Colony Creek Country Club
Swimming
Saturday
St. Joseph at Private and Parochial School winter Showcase, Houston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.