Basketball
Boys
Monday
- St. Joseph at San Antonio Converse Judson, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
- Victoria West at SA Churchill, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East at CC Miller, 7:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs Falls City, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria West at Tuloso Midway Tournament
- Victoria East at Sweeny Tournament
- St. Joseph at St. Joseph Tournament
- Faith Academy at New Braunfels Sweeney Tournament
Girls
Tuesday
- Victoria West vs CC King, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East at CC Ray, 6:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph at El Campo, 6:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs Falls City in Shiner, 6:15 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs CC Miller, 7:30
- Thursday-Saturday
- St. Joseph at Goliad Tournament
- Faith Academy at Goliad Tournament
Swimming
Friday
- Victoria East/West El Campo
Saturday
St. Joseph at New Braunfels
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.