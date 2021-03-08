Baseball
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria West and East at VISD Tournament
Softball
Friday
- Victoria West vs. Victoria East, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Victoria West vs. Gregory-Portland, 11:30 a.m.
- Victoria East King, noon
Track and Field
Saturday
- Victoria West at Canyon Relays, 9 a.m.
Soccer
Girls
Wednesday
- Victoria East at Flour Bluff, 8 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West vs. CC King, 8 p.m.
Boys
Wednesday
- Victoria East at Flour Bluff, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West vs. CC King, 6 p.m.
Tennis
Friday
- Victoria West at San Marcos Invitational, 8 a.m.
Wrestling
Friday and Saturday
- Victoria East and West at District Tournament, CC King
