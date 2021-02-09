Basketball
Boys
Wednesday
- St. Joseph at Brownsville St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at Flour Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria West vs. CC King, 6:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs. Shiner St. Paul, 6 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
- St. Joseph at Brownsville St. Joseph, 6:15 p.m.
Thursday
- Victoria East vs. Laredo Martin, 6:30 at Kingsville High School
Friday
- Victoria West vs. Roma, 6 p.m. at CC Ray
Soccer
Girls
Wednesday
- Victoria West s. CC Ray, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West at CC Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
- Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff, 6 p.m.
Boys
Friday
- Victoria West at CC Veterans Memorial, 8 p.m.
- Victoria East vs. Flour Bluff, 8 p.m.
Tennis
Thursday
Victoria West at San Marcos Golf Tournament, 8 a.m.
