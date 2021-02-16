Basketball
Girls
Thursday
- Victoria East vs. Brownsville Veterans Memorial, 5:30 p.m. at CC King
- Victoria West vs. Sharyland Pioneer, 6 p.m. at CC Miller
Boys
Wednesday
- Victoria West at CC Ray, 3 p.m.
Softball
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria West at Industrial Tournament
- Victoria East at Canyon Tournament
Track and Field
Friday
- Victoria East and West at CC Metro Relays, 3 p.m.
Soccer
Girls
Friday
- Victoria West at CC King, 6 p.m.
Boys
Friday
- Victoria East at CC King, 8 p.m.
Tennis
Friday
- Victoria West at Calallen Invitational, 8 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.