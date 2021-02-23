Scoreboard logo

Basketball

Boys

Wednesday

  • Victoria West vs. Sharyland Pioneer, 6:30 Wednesday, Calallen

Girls

Saturday

  • St. Joseph vs. Hyde Park 11 a.m., La Vernia

Baseball

Thursday-Saturday

  • Victoria West at Cuero tournament
  • Victoria East at San Marcos Tournament

Saturday

  • St. Joseph at Three Rivers Tournament

Softball

Thursday-Saturday

  • Victoria West at Goliad Tournament
  • Victoria East at Calhoun Tournament

Track and Field

Thursday

  • Victoria East and West at Cuero relays, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Girls

Friday

  • Victoria West vs. CC Carroll, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria East at Gregory-Portland, 6 p.m.

Boys

Friday

  • Victoria West vs. CC Carroll, 8 p.m.
  • Victoria East at Gregory-Portland, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Friday

  • Victoria West at Rockport, 8 a.m.
  • Victoria East at San Marcos, 8 a.m.

