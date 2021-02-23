Basketball
Boys
Wednesday
- Victoria West vs. Sharyland Pioneer, 6:30 Wednesday, Calallen
Girls
Saturday
- St. Joseph vs. Hyde Park 11 a.m., La Vernia
Baseball
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria West at Cuero tournament
- Victoria East at San Marcos Tournament
Saturday
- St. Joseph at Three Rivers Tournament
Softball
Thursday-Saturday
- Victoria West at Goliad Tournament
- Victoria East at Calhoun Tournament
Track and Field
Thursday
- Victoria East and West at Cuero relays, 4 p.m.
Soccer
Girls
Friday
- Victoria West vs. CC Carroll, 6 p.m.
- Victoria East at Gregory-Portland, 6 p.m.
Boys
Friday
- Victoria West vs. CC Carroll, 8 p.m.
- Victoria East at Gregory-Portland, 8 p.m.
Tennis
Friday
- Victoria West at Rockport, 8 a.m.
- Victoria East at San Marcos, 8 a.m.
