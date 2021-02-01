Basketball
Boys
Wednesday
- St. Joseph at Laredo St. Augustine, 5:30 p.m.
- Victoria West vs. Gregory-Portland, 6 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs.CC Moody, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria West vs. CC Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy at Bulverde Bracken, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph vs CC Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday
- St. Joseph at Laredo St. Augustine, 5 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East at CC Moody, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria West at CC Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy at Bulverde Bracken, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph at CC Incarnate Word, 6:15 p.m.
Soccer
Girls
Thursday
- St. Joseph at Laredo St. Augustine
Friday
- Victoria West vs. CC Ray, 6 p.m.
- Victoria East at CC Carroll, 6 p.m.
Boys
Thursday
Friday
- Victoria West vs. CC Ray, 8 p.m.
- Victoria East at CC Carroll, 8 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph vs. Laredo St. Augustine
Tennis
Friday
- Victoria East and West at VISD Crossroads Tournament, 8 a.m.
Golf
Girls
Friday and Saturday
- Victoria East and West at Lauren Johnson (Club at Colony Creek)
