Basketball

Boys

Wednesday

  • St. Joseph at Laredo St. Augustine, 5:30 p.m.
  • Victoria West vs. Gregory-Portland, 6 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria East vs.CC Moody, 6:30 p.m.
  • Victoria West vs. CC Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
  • Faith Academy at Bulverde Bracken, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • St. Joseph vs CC Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday

  • St. Joseph at Laredo St. Augustine, 5 p.m.

Friday

  • Victoria East at CC Moody, 6:30 p.m.
  • Victoria West at CC Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
  • Faith Academy at Bulverde Bracken, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • St. Joseph at CC Incarnate Word, 6:15 p.m.

Soccer

Girls

Thursday

  • St. Joseph at Laredo St. Augustine

Friday

  • Victoria West vs. CC Ray, 6 p.m.
  • Victoria East at CC Carroll, 6 p.m.

Boys

Thursday

Friday

  • Victoria West vs. CC Ray, 8 p.m.
  • Victoria East at CC Carroll, 8 p.m.

Saturday

  • St. Joseph vs. Laredo St. Augustine

Tennis

Friday

  • Victoria East and West at VISD Crossroads Tournament, 8 a.m.

Golf

Girls

Friday and Saturday

  • Victoria East and West at Lauren Johnson (Club at Colony Creek)

