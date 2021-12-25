Basketball
Monday
- St. Joseph boys at Ganado Tournament, noon & 4 p.m.
Tuesday
- Victoria East, West boys at Mike Smith Classic, all day, Victoria West
- Victoria East girls vs. Cornerstone Christian, noon
- St. Joseph boys at Ganado Tournament, noon & 4 p.m.
- St. Joseph girls at Industrial, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Victoria East, West boys at Mike Smith Classic, All day, Victoria West
Friday
- Victoria West girls at Corpus Christi Moody, 12:30 p.m.
- Victoria East girls at Gregory-Portland, 12:30 p.m.
- Victoria West boys vs. Corpus Christi Moody, 12:30 p.m.
- Victoria East boys vs. Gregory-Portland, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Thursday
- Victoria East, West at Rio Grande City Tournament, TBA
Soccer
Wednesday
- Victoria East boys at Brandeis, Holmes, 11 a.m., Holmes Gustafson Stadium, scrimmage
- Victoria East girls vs. Calhoun, 11 a.m., scrimmage
- Victoria West girls at Foster, 2 p.m., scrimmage
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.