Basketball
Tuesday
- St. Joseph girls vs. Corpus Christi IWA, 6:15 p.m.
- Victoria East girls at Victoria West, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria West boys at Corpus Christi King, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East boys vs. Flour Bluff, 6:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph boys vs. Corpus Christi IWA, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
- Faith Academy girls at Bulverde Bracken, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph boys at Brownsville St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
- St. Joseph girls at Brownsville St. Joseph, 6 p.m.
- Victoria East girls vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria East boys at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy boys at Bulverde Bracken, 7:30 p.m.
Soccer
Tuesday
- St. Joseph boys vs. Calhoun, 4 p.m.
- Victoria East girls at Corpus Christi King, 6 p.m., Cabiness Athletic Complex
- Victoria East boys at Corpus Christi King, 8 p.m., Cabiness Athletic Complex
Friday
- Victoria West girls at Corpus Christi Moody, 6 p.m., Cabiness Athletic Complex
- Victoria East girls vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
- Victoria West boys at Corpus Christi Moody, 8 p.m., Cabiness Athletic Complex
- Victoria East boys vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, 8 p.m.
Golf
Tuesday
- Victoria East boys, girls at Victoria West tournament, 8 a.m., Colony Creek Country Club
Swimming and Diving
Thursday
- Victoria East, Victoria West at District 27-5A meet, 8 a.m., VISD Aquatic Center
Saturday
- St. Joseph at TAPPS Class 5A Regional Meet
Wrestling
Wednesday
- Victoria East, Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, Beeville, 6 p.m., East HS
Friday-Saturday
Victoria East, Victoria West at Hurricane Classic Invitational, 3 p.m., Klein Collins
