Basketball
Boys
Wednesday
- St. Joseph at CC Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria East vs. Gregory-Portland, 6:30 p.m.
- St. Joseph vs. CC John Paul II
- Faith Academy vs. Hallettsville Sacred heart, 5 p.m.
Saturday
- Victoria West at CC Ray, 6:30 p.m.
Girls
Friday
- Victoria East at Gregory-Portland, 6:30 p.m.
- Victoria West at. CC Moody, 6:30 p.m.
- Faith Academy vs. Hallettsville Sacred Heart, 5 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph vs. John Paul II, 6:15 p.m.
Soccer
Girls
Friday
- Victoria West vs. Victoria East, 6 p.m.
- Victoria East at CC Veterans Memorial, 6 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph vs. CC Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.
Boys
Thursday
- St. Joseph vs. CC Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.
Friday
- Victoria West vs. Victoria East, 8 p.m.
Saturday
- St. Joseph vs. CC John Paul II, 1 p.m.
Tennis
Friday
- Victoria East and West at Tuloso Midway Tournament
